Man (77) found murdered in his home, Motherwell

Police were appalled by the discovery of the murder of the 77 year old Siphiwo Bambalaza at his home on Friday 17 November 2017.

The protection and caring of our elderly is a priority not only for SAPS, but also for our communities.

His body was found by family members in his garage at 04:30 at Ngoloza Street, NU9, Motherwell. He had died from chest wounds caused by an unknown instrument.

Police are urging any person that might assist police in this investigation to please contact the Motherwell Crime Office at 041 407 6471.

