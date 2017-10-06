Life sentences for cop killers, Mthatha high court

The Acting National Head of the Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata welcomes the life sentences handed to the murderers who have not only robbed the South African Police Service of a dedicated police officer, but also robbed a family of a loved one.

Although such a sentence would never return Sergeant Melikhaya Mbhem (43) back, Lieutenant General Matakata said she find solace that at the end justice has been served.

Thandazile Dyantyi (30) and Lukholo Bhayibhayi (31) were both sentenced on Wednesday 4 October 2017, by the Mthatha High Court, Eastern Cape to life imprisonment for the murder of Sergeant Mbhem.

