Life sentences for cop killers, Mthatha high court

0
Life sentences for cop killers, Mthatha high court
Life sentences for cop killers, Mthatha high court

The Acting National Head of the Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata welcomes the life sentences handed to the murderers who have not only robbed the South African Police Service of a dedicated police officer, but also robbed a family of a loved one.

Although such a sentence would never return Sergeant Melikhaya Mbhem (43) back, Lieutenant General Matakata said she find solace that at the end justice has been served.

Thandazile Dyantyi (30) and Lukholo Bhayibhayi (31) were both sentenced on Wednesday 4 October 2017, by the Mthatha High Court, Eastern Cape to life imprisonment for the murder of Sergeant Mbhem.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Taxi violence, 60 vehicles impounded, King William... An intervention by the Eastern Cape SAPS management to quell taxi violence which erupted in Zwelitsha few weeks ago yielded excellent results on 5 Oct...
2 arrested during armed house robbery, Bethelsdorp In addressing trio crimes as outlined by the National Trio Crime Action Plan, two suspects were arrested by members of the Visible Gang Intervention t...
Armed robber shot, Pep stores , Sterkstroom The Cluster Commander of Queenstown, Major General Tembisile Patekile commended members from Flying Squad, K9, CIG and Strekstroom for the quick respo...
Violent protests and theft at Fort Hare University Fort Hare University has come to a standstill through violent protests and theft. More than R4 million's damage has been caused since Monday, and t...