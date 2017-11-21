Life sentence for rape of girl (9), Jeffrey’s Bay

0
Life sentence for rape of girl (9), Jeffrey's Bay
Life sentence for rape of girl (9), Jeffrey's Bay

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok expressed his satisfaction with the life sentence handed down in the Humansdorp Regional Court on Friday, 17 November 2017, to Brian Van Der Hoof for raping a 9 year old girl in Jeffrey’s Bay last year.

“Police are encouraged by these hefty sentences that are handed down to culprits, who commit crimes against women and children. This sentence will send out a strong message to the community that perpetrators of crimes against women and children are being dealt with and are receiving harsher sentences.

On Friday, 17 November 2017, Humansdorp Regional Court sentenced Brian Van Der Hoof (54) to life imprisonment for the charge of rape, which occurred on Wednesday, 30 November 2016, in Jeffrey’s Bay.

The court heard how the mother of a nine year old victim saw the accused Brian Van Der Hoof raping her daughter in the bed room during the early hours of the morning.

Hoof was engaged to the mother of the victim at the time of the incident. Hoof entered the bedroom of the victim while she was asleep and raped her.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 3 of the 4 males found at Coega identified, abduct... Three of the four male bodies that were found on Saturday, 18 November 2017, in bushes at Coega, have been positively identified by family. Athenko...
Man (77) found murdered in his home, Motherwell Police were appalled by the discovery of the murder of the 77 year old Siphiwo Bambalaza at his home on Friday 17 November 2017. The protection an...
Dagga and mandrax recovered, man arrested, Paterso... On 20 November 2017, at 13:00, patrolling SAPS members of Paterson spotted a suspicious male walking with a black bag on the N10, close to Paterson To...
Hawks nab 2 woman who hired ‘hit man’ ... Two women, aged 50 and 41 years old, will appeared at the Mdantsane Magistrate court for allegedly conspiring to murder their husbands. Nomqondiso ...