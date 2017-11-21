Life sentence for rape of girl (9), Jeffrey’s Bay

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok expressed his satisfaction with the life sentence handed down in the Humansdorp Regional Court on Friday, 17 November 2017, to Brian Van Der Hoof for raping a 9 year old girl in Jeffrey’s Bay last year.

“Police are encouraged by these hefty sentences that are handed down to culprits, who commit crimes against women and children. This sentence will send out a strong message to the community that perpetrators of crimes against women and children are being dealt with and are receiving harsher sentences.

On Friday, 17 November 2017, Humansdorp Regional Court sentenced Brian Van Der Hoof (54) to life imprisonment for the charge of rape, which occurred on Wednesday, 30 November 2016, in Jeffrey’s Bay.

The court heard how the mother of a nine year old victim saw the accused Brian Van Der Hoof raping her daughter in the bed room during the early hours of the morning.

Hoof was engaged to the mother of the victim at the time of the incident. Hoof entered the bedroom of the victim while she was asleep and raped her.

South Africa Today – South Africa News