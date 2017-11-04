Life sentence after raping girl (12) in toilets at hospital

With the run up towards the 16 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children, the SAPS are pleased with the outcome in a Kwazakeke Rape case which took place on 11 March 2017.

In this case, a 12 year old girl was raped in the toilets at Dora Nginza Hospital, after she was threatened with a screwdriver from where she was playing in Ndukwa Street and abducted to the toilets.

A group of about 80 residents caught and assaulted the suspect and handed him to SAPS.

The 31 year old Simphiwe Phukane was sentenced in the High Court to life imprisonment for the rape. He was also handed a three year sentence for assault GBH and another one year for the abduction. He was not given leave to appeal the sentence.

The Acting Motherwell Cluster Commander, Brigadier Lindelwa Vellem applauded the good investigation done by the investigation officer of Motherwell Family Violence and Child Protection Unit (FCS), Warrant Officer Riaan Botha, and the resulting sentence handed down by the High Court.

“The protection of our women and children is one of our key focus areas and criminals that continue to rape and assault our young women should take note that long imprisonment awaits them” she added.

South Africa Today – South Africa News