Kakmakers gang member gets life sentence, Port Elizabeth

The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit has secured yet another life sentence for a gang affiliate.

On 21 September 2017, Leroy Tshakatsha (26) of the Kakmakers gang was sentenced in the PE High court for murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 6 years for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Funeka Siganga has welcomed the sentencing and commended the investigating officer on excellent investigation of the case.

“The thorough investigation of the case in collaboration with the prosecuting authority as well as evidence of witnesses not only help in the eradication of crime and criminality but also enables the SAPS to provide a safe and secure environment for the communities they serve. The core business of the SAPS is to fight crime and bring criminals to justice and sentences such as this re-assures the community of our commitment to our call of duty,” added Maj Gen Siganga.

