K9 unit wins national tracker award, PE

The involvement of the business sector in the fight against crime is crucial to the South African Police Service.

Partnership between various stakeholders from the community and the police are crucial in curbing the scourge of crime in our society. Partnerships fostered between the SAPS and Tracker has generated phenomenal successes in vehicle recoveries (stolen and hijacked).

The Tracker Awards Ceremony was instituted to honor law enforcement officers and units whose efforts have made a significant impact on recovery of stolen and hijacked vehicles.

On 6 October 2017, Tracker held their Annual Awards ceremony in Pretoria. It is with great pride that the Eastern Cape has scooped the top award for the second consecutive year.

PE K9 unit police Sergeant Shaun Dicks and his canine buddy, Bruno won the Tracker Individual Award for recovering more than 50 hijacked and stolen vehicles between July 2016 and July 2017. The team also arrested a total of 98 suspects.

Sgt Dicks was overwhelmed when he was announced as the winner and attributed his achievement to hard work and dedication.

He has promised to reward his partner with a juicy steak in celebration of their achievements together.

Partnerships such as this are encouraged in achieving our common goals in creating a safe and secure environment for all people in South Africa.

