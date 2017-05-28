Hijacking and robbery suspect arrested in Kwazakele

Serious and violent crimes dealt a blow with another robbery suspect arrested after dramatic armed robbery and hijacking in Kwazakele, Nelson Mandela Bay.

On 26 May 2017 at about 12:00 , Fidelity Security was escorting a distillers delivery truck that was busy with deliveries at Antandi Tavern in Matiwane Street, Kwazakele. More than ten (10) suspects armed with various firearms and using a white Quantum bus, Blue BMW and another unknown silver vehicle, overpowered and assaulted the security guards.

As the incident started unfolding, the driver of the delivery truck drove off to safety. At the scene, the robbers fired shots to force submission of the guards and nobody was wounded in the process. However, one security guard was taken to hospital afterwards for assault wounds.

The suspects managed to rob the guards of a 5.56mm rifle and a 9mm pistol, and then took off with the white Toyota Hilux bakkie that the guards were using. At 13:00, Flying Squad members spotted the Blue BMW in QeQe Street, Kwazakele. The vehicle was searched and one 31 year old suspect was arrested and found to be in possession of a 9mm pistol (not the robbed firearm).

At 14:00 the hijacked white Toyota Hilux was found abandoned in Adonisi Road, Kwazakele. The arrest of the suspect was applauded by the community, and police are confident that more arrests will follow soon.

The suspect will be appearing before New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday 29 May 2017 for possession of unlicensed firearm and more charges can be added as the investigation continues.

