High visibility and roadblocks for festive season, Humansdorp

0
High visibility and roadblocks for festive season, Humansdorp
High visibility and roadblocks for festive season, Humansdorp

In order to prevent and combat crime effectively, members conducted their duties in line with our Back to Basics approach to policing.

Members from the South African Police Service in the Humansdorp Cluster ensured high visibility on the N2 on Wednesday, 8 November 2017, by conducting a multi disciplinary roadblock.

Law Enforcement Officials from various departments formed part of the roadblock.

235 Vehicles were stopped and searched. Two suspects were detained on drug related charges. These operations will continue over the festive season to ensure that those individuals breaking the law, will face the full might of the law.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Strike at not-for-profit farm Production has come to a standstill at the Emmanuel Haven Farm, funded by public and private sector money, in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth. After not be...
Shop owner and public wrestle armed robbers, arres... In order to ensure that offenders are brought to book, the quick response from alert community members led to the arrest of a 27 year old male and the...
Two arrested after hijacking, police shootout, Ne... At 18:40 a white Mazda 323, a jikeleza taxi, was hijacked in Kulati Street, Kwazakele by two armed suspects. While the taxi driver was busy loadin...
Automatic weapons recovered after high speed chase... Police in Mthatha who were on night duty operations, tried to stop a vehicle which attempted to run a Police vehicle off the road last night. A high s...