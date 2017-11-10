High visibility and roadblocks for festive season, Humansdorp

In order to prevent and combat crime effectively, members conducted their duties in line with our Back to Basics approach to policing.

Members from the South African Police Service in the Humansdorp Cluster ensured high visibility on the N2 on Wednesday, 8 November 2017, by conducting a multi disciplinary roadblock.

Law Enforcement Officials from various departments formed part of the roadblock.

235 Vehicles were stopped and searched. Two suspects were detained on drug related charges. These operations will continue over the festive season to ensure that those individuals breaking the law, will face the full might of the law.

South Africa Today – South Africa News