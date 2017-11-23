Hawks nab IT specialist for theft of R1,2 million , PE

Tashreeq Shungking (36) appeared before the Motherwell Magistrate court on Monday 20 November 2017,for alleged theft amounting to approximately R1, 2 million.

Shungking arrest follows an investigation by the Port Elizabeth serious commercial crime unit of the Hawks which culminated last week Friday 17 November 2017.

It is alleged that while Shungking, an IT specialist for a car part manufacturing company in Port Elizabeth, would order IT equipment for the company, sign for it and upon delivery he would allegedly sell the equipment for personal gain. It is alleged the Shungking allegedly operated between April 2016 to February 2017 resulting in the company loosing almost R1, 2 million in assets.

Shungking will appear again on 28 November 2017 in the same court for a formal bail application.

