Hawks nab 2 woman who hired ‘hit man’ to kill husbands

Two women, aged 50 and 41 years old, will appeared at the Mdantsane Magistrate court for allegedly conspiring to murder their husbands.

Nomqondiso Tembu (50) is alleged to have hired a hit man who eventually murdered her husband after paying him almost more than R100 000. The body of her husband, Vusumzi Tembu, was found near the Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane during February 2017.

Meanwhile, Busiswa Nabi (41) allegedly hired the same hit man to murder her 41 year old husband. However, the Hawks’ serious organised crime unit got hold of the plot and arrested the suspect before the alleged planned murder could take place.

During October 2017 an informer alerted Nabi’s husband of the plot and immediately contacted the Hawks. The unit immediately commenced with investigations which led to the arrest of the three last week Wednesday.

The suspects appeared briefly at the local magistrate court and were denied bail.

They are expected to appear next week Monday 27 November 2017, where they will launch a formal bail application.

Investigations continue.

