Hawks arrest man with 148 cellphones, dagga and more

In a Crime Intelligence driven operation led by Hawks with the assistance of members from Flying Squad, K9 Unit and King Williams Town Police led to an arrest of a 39 year old male from Sweetwaters, King Williams Town.

As part of Back to Basic approach, thorough and responsive investigation of every crime yielded good results when Police worked tirelessly till the morning of 15 September 2017, at about 09h00 and recovered one hundred and forty different cellphones, eighteen cellphone batteries, laptop, container full of house keys, twelve roll on, chain soar, vehicle jack, driller, thirty sunglasses and one arm and fourteen small parcels of dagga.

Suspect was immediately arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen property and possession of dagga.

Police appeal to all victims that their cellphones were stolen or robbed to come forward with their IMEI numbers to identify these cellphones, they must contact Captain Mohammet at KWT Police Station.

The suspect will appear at King Williams Town Magistrate Court on 18 September 2017.

The Cluster Commander of King Williams Town, Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga applauded the co-operation demonstrated by the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and our Cluster members in fighting serious organised crime in the area.

“I salute our members who worked in the belly of the enemy at all times in the danger of life, may their good work lead to other successful operation in the province”, Brigadier Ngubelanga added. He also encouraged the community members to report the criminals and or criminal activities to the police on Crime Stop 08600 10111, Crime Line 32211 or the nearest police station.

