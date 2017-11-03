Guilty verdict in Panayiotou’s murder case, PE

Murder accused, Christopher Panayiotou was found guilty for killing his wife Jayde Panayiotou on 2 November 2017, at Port Elizabeth High Court.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the outcome of the case.

“The guilty verdict handed down in the Panayiotou murder case today in Port Elizabeth is not only a victory to the family and friends of the victim but also to the prosecuting and SAPS investigation team. We commend them for a job well done in one of our country’s most talk about murder trial,” said Lt Gen Ntshinga.

