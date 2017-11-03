Guilty verdict in Panayiotou’s murder case, PE

0
Guilty verdict in Panayiotou's murder case, PE
Guilty verdict in Panayiotou's murder case, PE

Murder accused, Christopher Panayiotou was found guilty for killing his wife Jayde Panayiotou on 2 November 2017, at Port Elizabeth High Court.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the outcome of the case.

“The guilty verdict handed down in the Panayiotou murder case today in Port Elizabeth is not only a victory to the family and friends of the victim but also to the prosecuting and SAPS investigation team. We commend them for a job well done in one of our country’s most talk about murder trial,” said Lt Gen Ntshinga.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Farm housebreaking, 3 young boys arrested with fir... Stormsriver SAPS apprehended three minors for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and also linked them to three cases of housebreaking an...
R100k mandrax bust, 2 arrested, King Williams Town Enhanced Police visibility resulted in good results when King Williams Town SAPS Tracing Team arrested two males, aged 19 and 35, years at Cwayi Stree...
Stabbing, home invasion, for a few household items... On 1 November 2017,at around 2am, it is alleged that five men wearing balaclavas and armed with knives forced open a kitchen door of a house in Gwali ...
Doctors protest against armed robberies About 80 private doctors protested in Port Elizabeth on Monday demanding police action against against armed robbers targeting their surgeries. The...