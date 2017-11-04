Gelvandale gang members get heavy sentences, PE

Gang affiliates Jacques Moses (43) and Jermaine De Souza (27) will be spending many years behind bars after they were sentenced on 3 November 2017, in the Port Elizabeth Regional court.

On 13 August 2011, members of a rival gang were on the pavement in Stag Street Gelvandale when a vehicle drove by. The two accused fired shots from the vehicle at the group. One person was struck in his hand. A person from the group returned fire and a person inside the vehicle was also shot.

Within half an hour after the incident, Moses was arrested at the hospital and a firearm and dagga was found in the vehicle. A week later, De Souza was arrested in Gelvandale.

Both accused were sentenced as follows, Jacques Moses for attempted murder – 15 years, illegal possession of firearm – 8 years, illegal possession of ammunition – 18 months and possession of dagga – 2 years suspended for 5 years.

Effectively he will serve a sentence of 24,5 years imprisonment.

De Souza will serve an effective 10 years imprisonment for attempted murder. Both accused are members of the Upstand Dogs.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Major General Funeka Siganga has hailed these sentences and has commended the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit including the prosecuting authority for these sentences. She added that “the sentencing was as a result of an inter grated approach by the different units within the criminal justice system. It is with pride that we see our members work extremely hard to remove criminals from our streets and to ensure safety of our citizens. We will continue in our quest to rid these criminals from society especially gangs who are endangering the lives of many law abiding citizens in the Northern areas.”

