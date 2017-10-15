Gang members arrested after 2 shot, Gelvandale

The collaborative partnership between investigators, the stations and specialized operational teams are key elements in ensuring success in our war against crime in the Northern areas.

On 13 October 2017, members from Port Elizabeth TRT held a special operation in Gelvandale and Bethelsdorp focusing on wanted gang members.

At about 16:00, TRT members penetrated a house of a well known gang member in Gelvandale.

Two suspects were arrested for an attempted murder case which allegedly took place in September 2017. A 9mm pistol was also recovered. The pistol was found hidden under paving in the yard.

It is alleged that on 17 October 2017, at about 19:30, the two victims aged 17 and 18 years old were standing at the corners of Deverill and Standford Roads when a suspect alighted from a vehicle and started shooting at them.

Both victims sustained gunshot wounds.

Suspects are detained for attempted murder and will appear in court on Monday, 16 October 2017.

South Africa Today – South Africa News