Gang affiliate kills toddler (2) and wounds teenager, PE

The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit is on the manhunt for an alleged gang affiliate who fatally wounded a two year old boy and injured a teenager in Helenvale on 18 November 2017.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Funeka Siganga has strongly condemned this attack and senseless killing of an innocent child in the strongest terms.

‘All means possible will be used to thoroughly investigate this case and bring the culprit to book,’ added Maj Gen Siganga.

It is alleged that at about 14:45 , a 17 year old teenager was sitting on the steps of a house in Hartbees Street in Helenvale when the suspect approached from an open field and started shooting at him.

The victim ran into the street and the suspect continued firing at him. A two year old boy, Akiem Baartman who was playing in the street was fatally struck by a bullet in the head. The shooting at the teenager is gang related and police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder. The teenager was injured in the neck.

Maj Gen Siganga is calling on the communities to expose those who engage in criminal activities and not to keep quiet as these criminals have no respect for the innocent people living among them. Police is appealing to the communities to work with them by reporting the whereabouts of the suspect.

Information may be communicated anonymously to the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information is treated as strictly confidential.

South Africa Today – South Africa News