G4S security guard robbed of firearm, New Brighton

At 13:00 on 29 November 2017, a G4S security guard was robbed of his firearm while busy guarding an ATM technician.

This follows after they went to repair a faulty ATM inside T&T Tavern, Hlawula Street, New Brighton.

Four armed suspects robbed the security guard of his firearm, a 9mm pistol, and fled the scene in the vehicle of the ATM technician, a white Chev bakkie. There was no money in the ATM as it was being repaired by the technician.

Nobody was injured in the incident. A few minutes later, the vehicle was discovered abandoned in Old Grahanstown Road, Deal Party by SAPS K9 members.

