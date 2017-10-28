Four suspects arrested during operation, Cambridge

In the wake of crime statistics released earlier this week, Cambridge police embarked on an intensified operation to combat crime on 27 October 2017.

High police visibility and actions in identified crime hot spots were aimed at vigorously addressing crime in the precinct. These actions led to the recovery of a firearm and ammunition in Cambridge location.

They spotted a suspect and searched him. A Star pistol with the serial number filed off was recovered from the suspect and twenty one rounds. A 22 year old suspect was arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Later on the same day in Amalinda, a 30 year old suspect was arrested for robbery. A 23 year old suspect was arrested for warrant of arrest. A 33 year old suspect was arrested for house breaking and theft.

A vehicle check point was conducted, 227 people were searched and 82 vehicles checked. A 23 year old suspect was arrested for overloading and another suspect of 24 years was arrested for driving without drivers licence.

The suspects are due to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, house breaking and theft, warrant of arrest and robbery.

