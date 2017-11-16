Four suspects arrested after house robbery, Motherwell

0
Four suspects arrested after house robbery, Motherwell
Four suspects arrested after house robbery, Motherwell

On the night of 13 November 2017, at about 19:40 five suspects entered a home in Gwala Street, NU30, Motherwell. One of the suspects pointed the home owner with a firearm and demanded her cellphone and money after which they left the scene.

The SAPS Serious Violent Crime Task Team, assisted by the Motherwell Cluster Operational Command Center followed up information and by 02:00 this morning four suspects were traced and arrested.

Three of the suspects are 24 years old and the fourth suspect, a 17 year old male who was sent to Nerina House for being a juvenile.

The suspects are being profiled by police to investigate their possible linking to other cases.

The three adult suspects will face charges of house robbery at the Motherwell Magistrates Court on Wednesday 15 November 2017.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 SAPS operation nets 12 wanted suspects, Zwelitsha Police embarked in an operation in tracing the suspects from cases that were opened at Zwelitsha SAPS and it yielded good results. Zwelitsha Detect...
Concealment of death inquiry as fetus found, Cambr... Cambridge police are investigating a concealment of death following a fetus that was found in Dorchester Heights at about 07:30 on 15 November 2017. ...
2 Stolen vehicles recovered, 2 arrested, PE On 14 November 2017, two stolen vehicles were recovered and two arrests were made. SAPS are appealing to vehicle owners to be vigilant during the fest...
Baby found left in bushes, mother sought, Walmer All children have the right to protection. They have the right to survive, to be safe, to belong, to be heard, to receive adequate care and to grow up...