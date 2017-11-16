Four suspects arrested after house robbery, Motherwell

On the night of 13 November 2017, at about 19:40 five suspects entered a home in Gwala Street, NU30, Motherwell. One of the suspects pointed the home owner with a firearm and demanded her cellphone and money after which they left the scene.

The SAPS Serious Violent Crime Task Team, assisted by the Motherwell Cluster Operational Command Center followed up information and by 02:00 this morning four suspects were traced and arrested.

Three of the suspects are 24 years old and the fourth suspect, a 17 year old male who was sent to Nerina House for being a juvenile.

The suspects are being profiled by police to investigate their possible linking to other cases.

The three adult suspects will face charges of house robbery at the Motherwell Magistrates Court on Wednesday 15 November 2017.

