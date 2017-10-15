Four delivery truck hijackers arrested, Addo

The South African Police Service in this Province is making significant gains in the fight against cross policing precincts and trio crimes in many crime infested areas.

Collaboration between members from the different policing clusters in the Port Elizabeth Metropole yielded positive results, when four alleged hijackers were apprehended and their vehicle confiscated at about 18:00 on the night of 13 October 2017, in Njoli Street, Kwazakhele.

It is alleged that a delivery vehicle was hijacked in Sunlands, Addo, by two armed men at about 09:00 on Friday, 13 October 2017. The suspects drove off with the truck to a gravel road where they were joined by three other male suspects, travelling in a silver Hyundai i20.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones and jumped into the Hyundai and sped off. Addo police were summoned to the scene and a description of the vehicle and the suspects were circulated to neighboring police stations.

At about 18:00, 13 October 2017, alerted members from Kwazakhele were patrolling Njoli Street when they noticed the vehicle in their area that fitted the description of the Addo robbery. Members acted swiftly and apprehended all four suspects, who are between 20 and 30-years old.

The foursome are due to appear in the Kirkwood Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 16 October 2017 on charges ranging from hijacking to armed robbery.

The acting Cluster Commander of Uitenhage, Brig Ronald Koll, commended the members for their quick response and said: “These results form an integral part of policing and they are going to be intensified with joint operations with our colleagues from various other government departments as we head towards the festive season”.

“While we gear up for these operations we call upon all people in South Africa to continue assisting the police in its efforts to combat crimes. Some of the ways people can be of assistance is to remain vigilant at all times and provide the police with information on all criminal activities, preferably before they are committed.

“People may call our Crime Stop number 08600 10111 with such information. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidentiality,” said Brig Koll.

