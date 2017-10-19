Firearms recovered in ongoing gang clamp down, PE

Firearms recovered in ongoing gang clamp down, PE

The continuous eradication of firearms is paramount in order to ensure the safety of all citizens in the Northern areas of PE.

On 16 October 2017 at about 15:30, Bethelsdorp members responded to information received from their Station Operational Command Centre (SOCC) Commander about a suspect in possession of a firearm.

Information was immediately followed up and a 19 year old teenager was arrested and found in possession of block 17 Astra firearm. The firearm was found tucked in his pants. He will appear in court on 17 October 2017.

In another incident on the same day, the Visible Gang Intervention Team and Gelvandale members were patrolling the Helenvale area when at about 18:00, they heard the sound of gunfire.

A suspect was spotted pointing a firearm in Kobus Road and he also fired a shot. Members chased after the suspect who while running discarded the firearm in the church yard.

The suspect (20) was arrested and the firearm recovered.

