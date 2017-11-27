Farmer attacked and stabbed several times with a knife

On Saturday morning, November 25 a farmer was attacked and left for dead by two armed suspects.

The suspects overpowered Rian Scheepers on his farm situated in the Alexandria district near Grahamstown and stabbed him several times with a knife. The suspects fled with the bakkie which was later recovered. Among the stolen items a revolver is also missing.

Scheepers was rushed to a hospital in Port Alfred and will be transferred to a hospital in Port Elizabeth. Scheppers is in a critical condition but stable.

The police are investing a case of attempted murder and robbery. No arrests have been made as yet.

