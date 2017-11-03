Farm housebreaking, 3 young boys arrested with firearms, Stormsriver

Stormsriver SAPS apprehended three minors for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and also linked them to three cases of housebreaking and theft in Stormsriver.

On Wednesday, 1 November 2017 around 21:00, Stormsriver SAPS received information of three boys in possession of unlicensed firearms in the Robbehoek farming area, Stormsriver.

Police swift response resulted in the arrest of three boys aged between 10 and 14 years in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Police seized a 7.65 pistol, a shotgun and a hunting rifle with a total of 78 rounds of ammunition.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the firearms were stolen during a housebreaking in one of the farms in Woodlands, Tsitsikamma.

The three minors were also linked to two other housebreaking and theft cases and were later released to the care of their parents and also initiated the Child Justice Act processes.

The three minors will meet with a probation officer on Tuesday, 7 November 2017 and followed by court processes in terms of the Child Justice Act in Stormsriver.

