De Kraal farm burglary case, 7 arrested, Bluewater EL

Bluewater detectives cracked house breaking and theft case, after an incident at De Kraal farm, Bluewater and arrested seven suspects including two juveniles today.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 55 years old, were arrested at Eluphindweni locality, Bluewater.

It is alleged that the suspects entered de kraal farm in Bluewater during the time when the farm owners were away. They took two big fridges, nine mattresses, Jojo tank, gas cylinder, folding table, heater, dust-bean, curtain blinds, pillows, car battery, pots, kettle, cutlery and dinner sets, kettle and other items and left.

SAPS investigators followed up on information and recovered these items already sold in different households at Eluphindweni locality, Bluewater.

More arrests are imminent as the investigators are following more leads in other neighboring localities and other items like TV’s are still outstanding.

The suspects are due to appear at the East London Magistrate’s Court on charges of house breaking and theft on Friday 27 October 2017.

The two juveniles were released to their parents care. The parents must make sure that the juveniles appear in court on Friday.

