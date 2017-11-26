Crystal methamphetamine bust, 2 arrested, Despatch

0
Crystal methamphetamine bust, 2 arrested, Despatch. Photo: SAPS
Crystal methamphetamine bust, 2 arrested, Despatch. Photo: SAPS

Police nabbed a man and a woman for dealing in crystal methamphetamine (tik) after acting on information of a suspicious vehicle in the bushes near Swartkops Road, Despatch on 25 November 2017.

On Saturday, 25 November 2017 around 10:00, police received information of a red BMW parked in the bushes near Swartkops Road, Despatch. At the scene, police nabbed a 43 year old man and a 18 year old woman for dealing in crystal methamphetamine (tik).

Police seized 10 grams of tik valued R5 000-00, R6 654-00 of cash and also confiscated a red BMW for further investigation.

The two suspects will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on charges of dealing in crystal methamphetamine on Monday, 27 November 2017.

