Couple arrested in drug raid, Komga

Police have arrested a couple, 49 and 35 years of age after a drug raid in Komga on the night of 13 October 2017.

We have long been suspecting they were selling drugs from their home. Police confiscated 37 mandrax tablets and 5 kg dagga in black bags with an estimated street value of R7 220 and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The two, are due to appear in the Komga Magistrates’ Court soon on charges of drug dealing.

Substance abuse is associated with violent crime and the SAPS aspired to provide effective, efficient and responsive policing to our communities by taking drugs off our streets.

