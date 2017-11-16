Concealment of death inquiry as fetus found, Cambridge

Cambridge police are investigating a concealment of death following a fetus that was found in Dorchester Heights at about 07:30 on 15 November 2017.

Police were called to a house where the alleged fetus was found in Dorchecter Heights.The circumstances surrounding this incidents are unclear at this stage, however police investigations continue.

The discovery was allegedly made by a man looking for something to eat in a refuse bin after seeking permission from the property owners as the refuse was still inside the yard.

He later notified the owners about the discovery of the fetus covered in a bag dumped inside the refuse waste.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known, as there are also tenants residing at the back of the property. Investigation continues.

