Child rapist handed life sentence, Maluti

The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga indicated her satisfaction with the life sentence handed down in the Maluti Regional Court last week to a child rapist.

“This will indeed send a strong message to our communities that trust put in the Criminal Justice System does pay off and those contemplating these horrendous deeds, to refrain from it, unless they want to spend a lifetime behind bars. Well done to the investigating officer and the prosecuting team, “she concluded.

On 5 October 2017, the accused Samkelo Nyembezi (29) was found guilty by the Maluti Regional Court for raping an 11 year old girl and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court heard that the accused forced the victim into an old unused house and raped her several times for four consecutive days, whenever he saw her passing by on her way to and from school.

One day the mother of the victim suspected something was wrong with her daughter, after noticing that she was not walking properly.

It was then when the victim told her mother about her ordeal.

