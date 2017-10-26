Business robbery, owner shot, 6 arrested, Stutterheim

On 25 October 2017, Stutterheim Detectives had an operation in the early hours and managed to arrest fourteen suspects aged between 19 and 38 years in their policing areas.

The arrest comes after a business robbery that occurred in a shop at Greenfield, Kubusi Village outside Stutterheim on Monday 23 October 2017.

It is alleged that two unknown males entered the shop and robbed the owner at gunpoint. They took airtime cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash. During the robbery the owner was shot in his back and taken to hospital for treatment and in a stable condition.

Police received valuable information from the community about the suspects that were involved in the robbery and went to their houses at Kubusi Village and Mlungisi Township and arrested six males.

One of the suspects was found with a firearm and three rounds of ammunition (38 special revolver) in his possession. Other suspects were wanted for crimes ranging from common robbery, contravention of protection order, warrant of arrest, theft and assault

These suspects will appear at Stutterheim Magistrate Court on Thursday 26 October 2017.

The Acting Cluster Commander of King Williams Town, Colonel Nomonde Mene thanked the community for sharing valuable information which led to the arrest of the suspects. He also encouraged the community members to report the criminals and/or criminal activities to the police on Crime Stop 08600 10111, Crime Line 32211 or the nearest police station.

