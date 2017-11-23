Burglary suspects nabbed after high speed chase, Uitenhage

As part of the SAPS safer festive season strategy and the vigilant back to basics approach to policing by members of the Uitenhage Cluster, it resulted in the arrest of two suspects for the possession of suspected stolen goods.

Due to the swift action by members of the Operational Command Center in Uitenhage this morning, Wednesday, 22 November 2017, clothing valued over R30 000-00 was also recovered after a burglary.

Members from the OCC in Uitenhage was busy conducting high visibility patrols in the CBD this morning, 22 November 2017, when they noticed at about 01:20 a suspicious black Ford Fiesta with two male occupants travelling down Caledon Street, Uitenhage with the lights of their vehicle turned off.

Police officials turned their vehicle around and followed the said vehicle. When the driver of the black Ford Fiesta noticed the police officials, he sped off and in the process the driver ignored several red traffic lights. Police members gave chase and the driver of the vehicle turned down in Thornhill Street, Uitenhage, lost control of the vehicle and struck a signpost and drove into a wall.

Officials acted promptly and discovered bundles of clothing with their tags still intact inside the vehicle. An official from a local security company joined the officials on the scene and informed them that the suspects allegedly broke into a business situated in Caledon Street, Uitenhage and stole the clothing.

Both suspects (ages 23 and 24) were arrested on the scene.

The two male suspects were detained on charges ranging from the possession of suspected stolen goods, housebreaking and theft at a business premises and reckless and negligent driving. Both suspects did receive medical treatment and are due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 23 November 2017 on the charges.

The acting Cluster Commander of Uitenhage, Brigadier Ronald Koll commended the members from the Operational Command Centre and said: “When operational duties are directed and coordinated, arrests are effected to clamp down on property related crimes”. “The main objective of the OCC in this cluster remains to be visible, with the intent to clamp down on crime effectively”.

