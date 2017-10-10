Boy(8) murdered by teenager in Malabar

Boy(8) murdered by teenager in Malabar

The body of an 8 year old boy was found on the morning of 9 October 2017, at about 08:30 lying at Extention 6 Malabar near a dam.

The body was found by school children who reported it to the police. The deceased sustained open wounds to the head.

He was identified by his brother as Jamaine Jonathan from Extention 6 Malabar.

A 16 year old teenager handed himself over to police after the discovery of the body. It is alleged that the boy was in the company of the suspect and other people the previous afternoon.

The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. Police are investigating a case of murder.

