Baby found in bush covered in soil, mother arrested

The rescued three day old baby found in Kwadwesi on 17 October is recovering well at Dora Nginza Hospital.
The members at Kwadwesi police station named her “Sindiswa”, meaning “saved” in Xhosa.

Captain Andre Beetge visited the hospital and took photos of baby “Sindiswa” to show our community of Nelson Mandela Bay that she is well and getting stronger.

Kwadwesi Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Singapphi Sijako was overwhelmed by phone calls of persons wanting to donate clothing and nappies for the little girl. “We wish to thank our community for opening their hearts to this young little survivor. A special thank you also for those that assisted in the search for the mother. Donations can be dropped off at Kwadwesi police station and will be handed to the social workers dealing with this matter” he added.

The 24 year old mother that was arrested and will face charges of attempted murder and child abandonment at New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday 23 October 2017.

