Award-winning East London retailer one happy family

One happy family is how SUPERSPAR Nick’s Foods general manager Shannon Lennox sees his relationship with the East London shop after they were named SUPERSPAR of the year in the Eastern Cape recently.

Lennox’s operation received the award for the second time after also taking the top prize in 2012.

Following the SPAR Eastern Cape awards function at Mpekweni near Port Alfred, the retail supremo wasted little time in praising the input of his whole staff as he reflected on their success.

“These types of awards are always easier to achieve when you have an amazing family, management and staffing structure to work off,” said Lennox.

“When you can combine all three of these areas it is always great to get out of bed and come to work knowing that every one of your 230 staff members is part of one big family.”

He described their achievement as an honour as not many stores received the chance to win the award.

“It’s not an easy accomplishment against some of the top retailers in the Eastern Cape, but you always hope and wish for the best.”

Lennox said winning was not part of their agenda and their modus operandi was focused only on providing the best service they could.

“We just try to do our utmost to give my customers the best upmarket and cleanest store in the area with the best prices in town.”

He added, however, that they had undergone a massive revamp to stay ahead in a highly competitive market.

“We are in an area with many stores in opposition to us so we always strive to comply with the quality requirements, while ensuring that cleanliness and happiness are top of the list.”

Lennox said this award meant a lot to him as a retailer, as well as to his staff because it provided a strong incentive to maintain a high standard.

“It gives our staff a feeling of being number one and instils pride in them. They know they can do anything they set their minds to.”