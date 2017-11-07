Automatic weapons recovered after high speed chase, Mthatha

Police in Mthatha who were on night duty operations, tried to stop a vehicle which attempted to run a Police vehicle off the road last night. A high speed car chase ensued between the Police and the suspect.

The vehicle was cornered but the driver managed to evade arrest.

On searching the vehicle, Police found unlicensed firearms and ammunition, two balaclavas and two sets of hand gloves.

Police are trying to link the the vehicle that was confiscated and the firearms recovered, to an earlier cash in transit armed robbery where the G4s security guards were robbed of an undisclosed amount of money on Monday 6 November 2017, by unknown armed men who were travelling in three vehicles according to information.

