Arrive alive vehicle driver arrested, high speed reckless driving

Quick response by local Emergency services prevents a catastrophe from taking place.

A senior off duty police officer travelling with a young relative on the R72 from Port Elizabeth was overtaken on a double barrier line at a very dangerous part of the road.

Ironically the vehicle was marked with signs “ARRIVE ALIVE”.

She immediately alerted authorities on an Emergency “Whatsapp” group. Within a short period the vehicle that was travelling recklessly and at a high speed was stopped near Alexandria. The driver was in the company of five young children.

The driver in his 40’s was escorted to the local SAPS and issued a R2500 summons for driving a vehicle on the opposite side of the road causing danger to other road users.

Several fatal accidents were attended to on the same stretch of road recently. Drivers are once again urged to exercise caution on the road and adhere to the road signs and speed limits.

