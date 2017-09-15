Arrests after double murder of 2 elderly woman, Tsomo

Following the senseless murder of two elderly women in Tsomo on 22 August 2017, the Task Team worked around the clock combing for clues and following leads.

Their concerted efforts led to the arrest of four suspects, aged between 25 and 56 years, around Cofimvaba and Tsomo on 13 September 2017.

All suspects made a brief court appearance at the Tsomo Magistrate Court yesterday. They were denied bail and will appear in court again for formal bail application on 20 September 2017.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the Task Team for the arrest. “The Task Team worked tirelessly following up information which led to the arrest of the suspects. This is meeting the organisational objections of the SAPS and the expectations of the communities we serve and will also send a strong message to criminals that we mean business and that we will bring to book those who choose to attack innocent victims in their homes,” said Lt General Ntshinga.

South Africa Today – South Africa News