Armed robbers hit another 4 stokvel clubs, PE

Over the past 24 hours Motherwell Cluster was hit by four armed robberies where the object was the savings of stokvel clubs.

In the first incident on 3 December 2017, at about 17:00, three armed suspects kicked open a church door in Mhenga Street, NU10 where money was being counted by the complainants. The money was demanded by the suspects and the suspects also took six cellphones before they fled the scene.

Later that afternoon at 13:45, four armed males entered a house in Mtata Street, Wells Estate, where the stokvel savings were about to be counted. The suspects demanded the money then fled the scene.

On the morning of 4 December at about 03:30, the kitchen door was kicked open by three armed suspects of a house in Nkwenkwezi Street, Ikamvelihle. They demanded the stokvel money from the home owner before fleeing the scene.

Later that morning at about 09:45, two elderly ladies and their driver returned from the bank where they withdrew stokvel money. On their arrival at one of the victim’s homes in Ngwendu Street, Kwazakele, three armed males forced open the vehicle doors and shot the 52 year old driver in his his upper right leg. While they were busy robbing the one elderly lady carrying one of the money bags, the other elderly lady ran with the second money bag into an outside toilet and locked herself in.

The suspects forced open the toilet door and also robbed her of that money bag, before fleeing the scene in a white Hyundai sedan vehicle.

In all four cases police suspects that the robbers had prior knowledge of the stokvel money.

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie has urged the organisers of these stokvel clubs not to announce when the money are to be withdrawn to all the others. Safer distribution of the money through bank accounts are safer options than carrying such large amounts of cash around, or keeping it at their homes.

If you are a member of a cash savings club, advise members of your club of the following TIPS that will assist your club from being victim to cash robberies:

Refrain from making cash deposits of club members’ contributions on high risk days (e.g. Monday after month end)

Ensure persons depositing club cash contributions or making withdrawals are accompanied by another club member

A stokvel, savings club or burial society can arrange for members to deposit cash directly into the club’s account instead of collecting cash contributions.

South Africa Today – South Africa News