Armed robber shot, Pep stores , Sterkstroom

The Cluster Commander of Queenstown, Major General Tembisile Patekile commended members from Flying Squad, K9, CIG and Strekstroom for the quick response after an armed robbery was reported at Sterkstroom.

It is alleged that three armed men entered at Pep Store at Sterkstroom and pointed the staff demanding money. They managed to take cell phones and undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a Mini bus with GP registration.

Police were informed and immediately gave chase in the direction of Queenstown. The members called for backup and the vehicle was identified and Police managed to stop it in town at Queenstown. The suspects left the vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspects pointed the members and fired shots at them, the members returned fire and one suspect were shot and two were arrested.

One unlicensed firearm arm, cell phones undisclosed amount of cash were recovered and also the vehicle was confiscated.

A case of armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property were opened.

Suspects will appear before Sterkstroom Magistrate Court soon.

