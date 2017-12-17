Armed business robbery, 1 suspect arrested, Newton Park

Police in Port Elizabeth together with other law enforcement officers and security companies are more vigilant during the festive period and highly visible policing is concentrated throughout the cluster to ensure that the people of Port Elizabeth and the visitors enjoy a safe festive season.

On 16 December 2017, at about 16:30 a shop in Newton Park was allegedly robbed by four males.

One suspect (36) was arrested soon after the robbery by two security companies who were patrolling the area at the time.

A gas gun was also recovered. The suspect will appear in court on Monday, 18 December 2017, on a charge of business robbery.

The festive season is a period of relaxation and goodwill however we urge the communities to be responsible during this time and together we can do more to ensure a safe festive season.

  • Ms plissedOff

    Well the crime seems high as usual. ANC do nothing to curb crime. They are the most useless governing party around. They only stay in power thru strong arming people to vote for them or die. What a bunch of thugs. They also one of the most racial parties around. Perhaps longer sentences would deter criminals and a higher arrest ratio
    I hope next election sees them out. Let a party that works to lower crimes and create a balance.