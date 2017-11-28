Armed and dangerous criminal wanted, Motherwell

0
Armed and dangerous criminal wanted, Motherwell . Photo: SAPS
Armed and dangerous criminal wanted, Motherwell . Photo: SAPS

Police in Motherwell are looking for Yanga Ntsiko (28), after the abduction, rape and assault of a 20 year old woman in Ngwevana Street, NU9, Motherwell.

The incident took place on Saturday 25 November 2017 at 20:00.

The suspect is also believed to be on the run from police after a murder and attempted murder took place the next morning, 26 November 2017 at 05:00, in Ngwevana Street, NU9.

Anybody with information that could lead to the whereabouts of the suspect can contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Leslie Kilian on 082 410 7492 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Police wish to urge community not to attempt to arrest or confront the person on their own, and the suspect should be regarded as armed and dangerous.

The Motherwell Station Commander, Brigadier Ernie Neveling added “We are appealing to our communities for their assistance and information in finding this dangerous suspect”.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Savage and barbaric attacks on woman highlighted, ... Motherwell Station Commander, Brigadier Ernie Neveling has issued a strong warning to perpetrators of the Domestic Violence Act. "We have noticed ...
2 arrested after stolen vehicle runs out of petrol... SAPS members continue to squeeze the space for criminals to operate during the Safer Festive Season operations, after members attached to SAPS Despatc...
Farmer attacked and stabbed several times with a k... On Saturday morning, November 25 a farmer was attacked and left for dead by two armed suspects. The suspects overpowered Rian Scheepers on his far...
Crystal methamphetamine bust, 2 arrested, Despatch Police nabbed a man and a woman for dealing in crystal methamphetamine (tik) after acting on information of a suspicious vehicle in the bushes near Sw...