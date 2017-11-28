Armed and dangerous criminal wanted, Motherwell

Police in Motherwell are looking for Yanga Ntsiko (28), after the abduction, rape and assault of a 20 year old woman in Ngwevana Street, NU9, Motherwell.

The incident took place on Saturday 25 November 2017 at 20:00.

The suspect is also believed to be on the run from police after a murder and attempted murder took place the next morning, 26 November 2017 at 05:00, in Ngwevana Street, NU9.

Anybody with information that could lead to the whereabouts of the suspect can contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Leslie Kilian on 082 410 7492 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Police wish to urge community not to attempt to arrest or confront the person on their own, and the suspect should be regarded as armed and dangerous.

The Motherwell Station Commander, Brigadier Ernie Neveling added “We are appealing to our communities for their assistance and information in finding this dangerous suspect”.

