Another property scam uncovered

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has increased its property portfolio four times.

An audit revealed thousands of properties belonging to the municipality but not shown on the books.

Several officials are connected to the case where rent has been recovered but never entered into the books. The municipality was apparently unaware of the properties belonging to them.

The case will be investigated by police next year.

The Mayor Trollip said that nearly 2 000 properties are involved in the matter and cost the council millions of rands a year.

The question is, how does a municipality not know what its properties are.

