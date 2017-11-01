Alleged ‘spotbouers’ armed gang member arrested, Bethelsdorp

On 01 November 2017 during the early hours of the morning, members from SAPS Bethelsdorp received information of two males in possession of firearms.

Immediate response on information received and subsequent deployment of members in hot spot areas resulted in the arrest of a 23 year old gang member in Bethelsdorp.

The information was immediately followed up and the suspects were spotted, stopped and searched in Calpurina Street, Sanctor. One person was found in possession of a firearm and two rounds of ammunition and was subsequently arrested.

The suspect is affiliated to the Spotbouers gang.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Major General Funeka Siganga applauded the community for providing valuable information relating to drugs and illegal firearms and has encouraged them to continue working with the police in ensuring that criminals are arrested and removed from society.

South Africa Today – South Africa News