Alleged ‘spotbouers’ armed gang member arrested, Bethelsdorp

0
Alleged 'spotbouers' armed gang member arrested, Bethelsdorp
Alleged 'spotbouers' armed gang member arrested, Bethelsdorp

On 01 November 2017 during the early hours of the morning, members from SAPS Bethelsdorp received information of two males in possession of firearms.

Immediate response on information received and subsequent deployment of members in hot spot areas resulted in the arrest of a 23 year old gang member in Bethelsdorp.

The information was immediately followed up and the suspects were spotted, stopped and searched in Calpurina Street, Sanctor. One person was found in possession of a firearm and two rounds of ammunition and was subsequently arrested.

The suspect is affiliated to the Spotbouers gang.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Major General Funeka Siganga applauded the community for providing valuable information relating to drugs and illegal firearms and has encouraged them to continue working with the police in ensuring that criminals are arrested and removed from society.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 SAPS operation nets 70 suspects, King Williams Tow... Police members had embarked on a weekend operation and they managed to arrest suspects aged between 22 and 49 years. Police arrested more than seve...
Tik worth R30 million recovered at manufacturing l... An intelligence driven joint operation between the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) and Crime Intelligence led to the discove...
2 arrested after attacking suspects, burning polic... Mdantsane police strongly condemn the conduct of community members who seem to be taking the law into their own hands. In Newlands area in the Vuli...
Man arrested for dealing in 5000 mandrax tablets, ... The drug trade in Nelson Mandela Bay was hit hard this morning when a suspected drug dealer was arrested transporting more than 5000 tablets of mandra...