Abuse of drugs, root causes of crime, 2 arrested, Mthatha

“The abuse of drugs in our communities is one of the root causes of crime that the SAPS is has identified. It is therefore our commitment to bring to book those that are killing our society by selling drugs.”

Those are the words from Mthatha Acting Cluster Commander Brigadier Nomawethu Makonza when commending Madeira CPU members after they arrested two suspects with ages 30 and 50 years at Sutherland Street in the CBD on 13 November 2017, at about 13:30.

The members were patrolling in town when they stopped and searched a white Toyota bakkie with two occupants. Eight bags and two plastics of dagga were weighing 128kg with the street value of R128 000 were found at the back of the bakkie.

Their bakkie was also confiscated.

The suspects will appear before Mthatha Magistrates’ Court on 14 November 2017 facing charges of possession and dealing in dagga.

South Africa Today – South Africa News