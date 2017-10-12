Abalone on brink of extinction, 3 more arrested, Noordhoek

The over exploitation of abalone from the ocean poses a serious threat to the extinction of this mollusk and the protection of this species from illegal poachers rest on the duty of the SAPS.

On Tuesday, 10 October 2017, at about 18:45, PE Flying Squad with the assistance of the K9 unit and Anti poaching team acted swiftly to information received about illegal abalone poaching at Noordhoek.

A stakeout was conducted and movement was detected. Suspects were seen loading bags into a vehicle and drive away.

Police followed the vehicle and succeeded in stopping it. The vehicle was searched and five bags totalling 555 units of abalone was found on the back seat of vehicle.

Three suspects were arrested and detained for illegal possession of abalone.

Estimated value of the abalone is R30 000-00. The vehicle was also impounded.

