5 arrested after business robbery, Berlin

Swift police reaction led to the arrest of five suspects following the robbery incident at a well known clothing store in Berlin on 15 November 2017.

It is alleged that at approximately 13:00 on 15 November 2017, five armed suspects entered the store and threatened the staff with firearms, they then allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash, cards before they fled the scene with a getaway vehicle.

Swift reaction by the police led to the apprehension of the suspects, aged between 25 and 27, in their getaway vehicle on the N2, near Nahoon dam turn off.

The suspects were found in possession of the undisclosed amount of cash, two firearm pistols and two rounds of ammunition. The firearms will be taken to ballistics to check if they were not used in the commission of other crimes, especially the recent robberies reported in Mdantsane and Vincent Park, East London.

The five suspects are due to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court soon to face charges of business robbery and possession of illegal firearms. More arrests are imminent.

Mdantsane Cluster Commander, Major General Vos commended his members for a sterling job. “We have intensified our festive season operations with much more visibility in strategic areas like the businesses in residential areas and malls including the garages and the N2. Our patrols are informed with relevant information gathered by our intelligence team. We want people to be safe and indeed feel safe,” he said.

