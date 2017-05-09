40 arrests during King William’s Town police operations

Over the past weekend Police conducted Cluster operations in their policing area around King William’s Town and the surrounding areas.

Police also conducted foot patrols while doing stop and searches in the areas and managed to arrest forty (40) suspects aged between 21 and 55 years for crimes ranging from housebreaking and theft, drunkenness, Common Robbery, Theft, Common Assault, Drunken driving and possession of suspected stolen property. An illegal shebeen was closed at Ndevana Location and liquor was confiscated by Police. While busy with stop and search operations, police managed to recover dangerous weapons that were subsequently confiscated.

These suspects are due to appear in various Magistrate’s courts soon.

King William’s Town SAPS Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga said Police remains committed in the fight against crime and are all out in full force in tracking down the perpetrators of crime. The police are urging all road users to be responsible and also issued a stern warning that they will not be sympathetic to those who break the law. Police are warning road users to think twice before having that ‘one last drink” before driving. We will keep on doing stop and search operations and roadblocks to prevent crime in our area, he added.

