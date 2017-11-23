4 armed business robbery suspects arrested, PE

During this festive season the safety of our citizens is a priority and intensified visible policing has already begun in the Port Elizabeth cluster with high visibility patrols in hot spot areas.

On 22 November 2017 at about 15:00, four suspects aged between 20 and 30 were arrested and detained on charges of illegal possession of firearm and possession of suspected stolen goods.

While members were performing patrols in Govan Mbeki Street, North End, they noticed four suspicious males, carrying bags boarding a taxi.

The members stopped the taxi near the North End cemetery and on searching the occupants, they recovered an unlicensed firearm from one suspect. The bags contained liquor, small coins and clothing.

All four males were detained and the 9 mm firearm with magazine and rounds, liquor, clothing and cash was seized.

It is believed that the suspects may be linked to a business robbery that was reported at a liquor store in Sidwell earlier today. During the robbery four suspects entered the store and one suspect was armed with a firearm. They threatened the employees and fled with liquor, undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register and cell phones from the employees.

The suspects will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate Court on Friday, 24 November 2017. The Station Commander of SAPS Mount Road, Brigadier Neil Jantjies commended the members for the arrests they made and confiscation of the firearm.

