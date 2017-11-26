3 police officers arrested, New Brighton

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie has issued a strong warning that “police members that cross the line will cross the entry into prison” and added “corruption will not be tolerated”.

This warning follows after three SAPS members have been arrested for not handing in a laptop as an exhibit which was handed to them by the complainants in the abduction case where four males were killed last week.

During the early morning hours of 16 November 2017 at 00:15, four males were abducted at gun point from Maqubela Street, Kwazakele.

A case of abduction was opened by the parents of the one male, Athenkosi Steven, 21, from that address. The bodies of all four were found murdered at 11:00 on 18 November 2017 in a bushy area at Grassyridge Road, Coega. They have all been identified by their family and the names of the other three: Nyaniso Maso (30), Sive Vangqa (26), and Eric Siphiwo Kama (32).

The Serious Violent Crime task team detectives investigated the claim made by the complainants that they handed a bag with laptop to the police when they opened the case.

It was discovered that the laptop was not handed in and the three members arrested on Friday 24 November 2017. All three are stationed at New Brighton police station.

The members aged 33, 36 and 36 will face charges of defeating the ends of justice before the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday 27 November 2017.

