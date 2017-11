Three of the four male bodies that were found on Saturday, 18 November 2017, in bushes at Coega, have been positively identified by family.

Athenkosi Steven (21) of Maqubela Street, New Brighton is the one who was abducted from his home while the three other males were visiting him.

The two others, Nyaniso Maso (30), and Sive Vangqa (26) are both from Kwazakele.

Police are still following up leads on the identity and family of the fourth male.

South Africa News – South Africa Today