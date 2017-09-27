3 life sentences for kidnapping and rape of girl (10)

Bhisho High Court convicted and sentenced Siyabuza Yanga Dyafta (26) for sexual assault of a 10 year old girl at Kwelerane Location outside King Williams Town in October 2016.

The victim was sent to the local shop when the suspect kidnapped her, the family together with community members went to search for her after she did not come back. The suspect was assaulted by the community members when they found him in a nearby house where he raped the child.

He then ran with the girl to his home. He was later found at his home and the suspect fled. He later handed himself to Izele Police in October 2016.

He first appeared at Zwelitsha Magistrates’ Court and was granted R500.00 bail. The case was transferred to the High Court where he appeared several times.

In August 2017 he was found guilty of three counts of rape and kidnapping and remanded in custody. On 26 September 2017 he was sentenced to three life imprisonment for three counts of rape and eight years for kidnapping.

The Unit Commander of King Williams Town Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) has welcomed the sentence and thanked the Investigating Officer for the good work he has done in ensuring that the perpetrator is behind bars.

This sends a strong message to all perpetrators of crime that Police will not rest up until they go to prison where they belong, he added.

