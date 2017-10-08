3 housebreaking suspects arrested at road block, Walmer

Operations held by Walmer police in an effort to combat crime by increasing police visibility and holding roadblocks in hot spot areas have resulted in the arrest of three suspects on Friday, 6 October 2017.

While at a road block in Heugh Road, a white BMW was searched and the 3 occupants aged between 25 and 31 years old, could not produce any identification papers.

The vehicle was not stolen but belonged to a person in Cape Town. After searching the car, police seized a backpack containing various housebreaking implements.

Police are busy profiling these suspects to determine whether they have committed any previous crimes. They were detained on charges of possession of housebreaking implements and will appear in court on Monday, 9 October 2017.

